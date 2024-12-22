Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on northeastern states to intensify their efforts in combating drug trafficking and addiction, aiming to make the region and eventually the entire country drug-free.

Speaking at the 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Agartala, Shah highlighted the pressing issue of drug use in the region.

"During the past few years, this region has emerged as a major corridor and consumption centre of highly addictive and contraband drugs," Shah said. He noted that while substantial progress has been made in the last six years, more work remains to be done.

"Our speed is not enough. I request the chief ministers, governors, and people of the northeast to spare no effort to make the region drug-free. We must all try together to get rid of this sin; the entire Northeast has to be drug and addiction-free within the shortest possible time. The larger target is to make the entire India drug-free."

Shah emphasised the government’s multi-pronged approach to security and development in the Northeast. He pointed out that violent incidents have dropped by 31% and civilian deaths by 86% over the past decade.

Further, 10,574 militants have surrendered, reflecting the success of the government's focused strategies for each state. "We have made progress in the last 10 years by making a specific strategy for every state," he said.