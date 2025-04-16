In a cryptic response to Bangladesh, royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the Northeast needs a beach as Goa is too far away.

The statement of Pradyot came amidst his claim of extending Greater Tipraland to Bangladesh.

On Facebook Pradyot wrote, "Why should the people of the Northeast travel all the way to Goa or elsewhere for a beach vacation when we have options like Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar just across the border in Bangladesh?” he said.

Cox’s Bazar, home to the world’s longest natural sea beach, and Chittagong, a bustling port city, lie within a few hundred kilometers from many parts of Northeast India — significantly closer than Goa or Kerala.

Earlier Pradyot said that Greater Tipraland is possible in Bangladesh, given the large number of indigenous people living there.

He urged the Government of India to empower the indigenous people of Tripura—both those residing in the state and those living across the border in Bangladesh.