Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 29 said that Tripura and other North Eastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Tripura the Vice President inaugurated an exhibition on "Historical & Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presided over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala.



Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar complimented the state on its numerous achievements in the field of education, including the steps taken towards implementation of New Education Policy -2020.



"It is a well thought out policy aimed at transformation of our education sector and to make India a Vishwa Guru again," he said.

Describing his maiden visit to the north-eastern state as a memorable one, Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by people of Tripura. "I share your aspirations and dreams," he said.



Dhankhar also appealed to the students to follow Fundamental Duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President along with his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visited and performed puja at Mata Tripureshwari Temple at Udaipur, Tripura. During the visit, he was briefed about the development work being undertaken at the renowned Shaktipeeth.

"The holy Shaktipeeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well thought out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient Temple," he remarked.

Dhankhar also held interaction with the Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya and other dignitaries at Raj Bhawan, Agartala. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha accompanied the Vice President during these programs.

After his Tripura visit, the Vice President departed for his onward journey to Kolkata from Agartala Airport.