Among the 36 villages of India, five villages from Northeastern states have won the title of Best Tourism Villages in various categories.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, announced the winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024 on September 27, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

From the Northeast, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur earned titles.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Tourism, under the Community-Based Tourism category, Sialsuk village of Mizoram and Alpana Gram of Tripura were the winners. In the Craft-Based Tourism category, Sualkuchi of Assam and Umden of Meghalaya were recognized. In the Heritage-Based Tourism category, Andro of Manipur and Mawphlang in Meghalaya won the title.

“To promote tourism in the Soul of India (India’s villages), the Best Tourism Villages Competition was introduced in 2023. The focus was to identify and recognize villages that preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and a commitment to sustainability in all aspects. The first edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition in 2023 saw applications from 795 villages. In the second edition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 States and UTs, out of which 36 villages were recognized as winners across 8 categories in the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024,” the press statement reads.

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