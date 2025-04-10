The Royal Scion of Tripura, who is also the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Thursday, April 10 appeared before the West Tripura District and Sessions Court for Examination Chief regarding a case he filed for calling him and the indigenous people of Tripura as ‘Chinese’.



Earlier in 2023, Pradyot had filed an FIR against one Saikat Talapatra, a resident of Agartala, who purportedly referred to Pradyot and the indigenous people as Chinese, Chinese aunty, and Chinese dalal.

Subsequently, he was booked under the Special ST/SC Act 2023 and was arrested.

After the court proceeding, Pradyot said that he had filed an FIR for calling him and calling indigenous people Chinese, Chinese aunty, and Chinese dalal.



“He referred these things to our community. It is very sad. I have to defend my community, my own family, because we are referred to as Chinese. This says a lot about our country—that it is not only about our students who are suffering elsewhere. Even in the North East, sometimes we are targeted by being called Chinki, Chinese, Chinese dalal. It hurts our sentiments. I told our people—don’t react and don’t indulge in anything which is illegal. There is a court, and justice will be given to us through legal challenges. We are hopeful the court will deliver justice to all of us,” he added.