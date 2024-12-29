Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast, calling it a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. During his two-day visit to Tripura, Joshi reviewed the implementation of flagship schemes and reaffirmed the government’s focus on accelerating the region’s development.

“Since 2014, when PM Modi took office, his goal has been ‘Act East.’ All cabinet ministers are required to visit Northeast states through the DoNER Ministry,” Joshi told reporters. He also noted the government’s efforts in implementing a special scheme for nurses under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Joshi praised Chief Minister Manik Saha for effectively implementing central programmes, stating, “Very good work has been done here under the leadership of CM Manik Saha. Some issues brought to my attention have been resolved on-site, while others will be addressed in coordination with the relevant ministries.”

The Union Minister also criticised previous Congress-led governments for neglecting the region. “For 70-75 years under Congress, very little work was done here. The PM has made the Northeast our topmost priority, and we are sent here to ensure that commitment is fulfilled,” he added.