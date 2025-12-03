Tripura CM proposes tourism train, app to boost Northeast travel infrastructure

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called for enhanced tourism infrastructure in the Northeast, proposing the introduction of a dedicated tourism train and a mobile application aimed at making travel more accessible for visitors. Speaking at the final meeting of the high-level task force on tourism promotion established by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Saha highlighted the positive impact of regional festivals such as the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland and the Unity Promo Fest in Tripura. He stated, "These events are playing an important role in the development of tourism in the Northeast as a whole." The Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department detailed these points in a statement released on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Saha proposed linking key religious tourism sites, with a particular focus on the three Shakti Pithas located in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, through improved air connectivity. The ICA statement noted, "Saha proposed to bring all religious tourism sites, especially three Shakti Pithas in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, under air connectivity. If it happens, more tourists from home and abroad will be attracted to visit the Northeastern states." Saha emphasised that such efforts could significantly increase the influx of both domestic and international tourists to the region.

Additionally, Saha underscored the role of the region’s expanding medical infrastructure as a further attraction for visitors, remarking, "People from many places can come to the Northeastern states to avail these facilities in the medical field." The virtual meeting was chaired by DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and included participation from MoS DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sikkim Tourism Minister TT Bhutia, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister PB Sona, and several senior state officials, including Planning Secretary LT Darlong, Tourism Secretary UK Chakma and Tourism Director Prashant Badal Negi.