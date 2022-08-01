Congress-affiliated National Student Union of India (NSUI) on August 1 protested against the shortage of teachers in the state and tried to surround the official residence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha when they were detained by the state police and taken to the local police grounds.

However, they were released in the evening.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, NSUI state president Samrat Roy said, “Minister Ratanlal Nath has turned the education system chaotic. Students have been protesting demanding more teachers daily, but we find that the BJP's goons locally known as bike bahini throttling the voice of students. How long can it continue in this manner?”

The NSUI protestors raised "Shame shame Manik Saha" slogans, and claimed students would come out and give a befitting reply to the government.

Roy alleged that following the sacking of 10,323 teachers in 2020 as per the verdict of the Supreme Court, a majority of schools are suffering from a crisis as many teachers have to simultaneously teach students of more classes."

Later in the evening, Sandipan Chakraborty, state secretary of CPIM student wing Students Federation of India (SFI) pointed out that 3,621 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates are waiting for recruitment but the BJP-led government is failing to take initiatives to resolve the issue.

Earlier, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath said that his department would recruit TET qualified teachers in a phased manner before the Durga Puja.