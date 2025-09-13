NSUI threatens stir over Tripura govt’s standardised school uniforms

The NSUI Tripura unit on Saturday threatened to launch a statewide agitation against the state government’s decision to introduce standardised school uniforms for students of government-run schools, including Vidyajyoti and PM-SHRI, from the next academic session.

The Education Department recently issued a notification announcing that all government schools would adopt uniform designs to ensure similarity among schools of the same category. The move has, however, sparked strong opposition from the NSUI and the Youth Congress.

Addressing a press conference, NSUI leader Amir Hussain condemned the decision, claiming it unduly benefits a businessman from Gujarat at the expense of local suppliers. “We strongly oppose this move. Local businessmen who have traditionally been engaged in making and supplying school dresses will suffer,” Hussain said. According to him, Tripura has over four lakh students enrolled across government schools, and the Rs 50 crore contract intended for local dressmakers has instead been awarded to an outsider, he alleged.

Hussain further asserted that the NSUI, along with the Youth Congress, will launch a statewide agitation demanding the rollback of the uniform policy, urging students and youth to join the protest.

Tripura Youth Congress president Nilkamal Saha also criticised the timing of the contract, alleging that it was awarded to the Gujarati businessman before the Education Department’s notification on September 11 regarding standardised uniforms was issued.

The announcement has sparked a political debate in the state, with opposition leaders calling for transparency and prioritising local businesses in government procurement.