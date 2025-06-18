Odisha Vigilance teams searched the residence of suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma in Tripura, along with the homes of his relatives in Himachal Pradesh. These searches followed Chakma's arrest on 9th June by the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police on accusations of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a businessman in Dharmagarh, Kalahandi district.

In addition to the arrest, Rs 47 lakh was seized from Chakma’s official residence in Dharmagarh during a raid. The Odisha Vigilance department continues its investigation into the matter, ensuring strict actions against corruption within public services. This high-profile case has drawn attention to the broader issue of corruption within the administrative structure, highlighting efforts by law enforcement to tackle such crimes.

"The teams are carrying out verification and searches at the house of Chakma at Kanchanpur, North Tripura, and the house of his in-laws in Himachal Pradesh, based on search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna," the department said.

Officials added that relevant documents related to bank deposits, investments in financial instruments, and other materials are being scrutinised.

Details of movable and immovable assets are also being verified from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle, an official said.

Chakma, an Odisha cadre IAS officer of the 2021 batch, who worked as the sub-collector at Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, was caught red-handed while accepting bribe.

A case has been registered against him under section 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Three teams of Odisha Vigilance have been sent to Tripura and Himachal Pradesh to carry out searches at places linked to Chakma for further verification, officials added.