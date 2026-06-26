Old jail to be transformed into 'Juri Haat' as Tripura approves integrated marketing centre in North Tripura

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has sanctioned an Integrated Marketing Centre, named 'Juri Haat', at the old jail premises in Juri, marking a major initiative to promote rural entrepreneurship and women's empowerment in North Tripura district.

The project, to be implemented by the North Tripura District Mission Management Unit (DMMU), aims to transform the former jail site into a vibrant marketplace that will serve as a hub for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and community activities.

Juri Haat will provide a dedicated platform for Women Self-Help Group (SHG) members to showcase and sell handcrafted and locally produced goods. The centre will also feature a coffee house and a restaurant serving traditional local cuisine, offering visitors a unique shopping and cultural experience.

According to officials, the initiative is designed to strengthen sustainable livelihoods, promote local products, and encourage rural entrepreneurship by creating new market opportunities for women-led enterprises.

More than 90 per cent of the renovation work has already been completed, and the project is in its final stages. The inauguration of Juri Haat is expected to take place soon, creating a new landmark for commerce, tourism, and community development in North Tripura.