‘One after another state BJP is winning’: Manik Saha confident of Tripura victory in 2028

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 11, expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the 2028 Assembly elections, citing the party’s recent electoral victories across the country and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking in Guwahati after arriving to attend the Assam government’s oath-taking ceremony, Saha said there was a “very good and positive vibration” across the country following a series of BJP victories in different states.

“People are also really happy. Due to the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one after another state BJP is winning, which is a matter of pride and happiness,” he said.

Saha pointed out that the BJP had already secured victories in Tripura in both 2018 and 2023 and asserted that the party was preparing to repeat the performance in 2028 as well.

“The next election will be held in 2028, where the BJP will win,” he said, adding that the party was being guided by leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Referring to security concerns in the region, the Chief Minister said the Tripura government was maintaining close surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border. He noted that the state is surrounded on three sides by Bangladesh and said security measures would be strengthened further in the coming days.

Saha also said the “double-engine government” was working to stop infiltration and stressed that tighter border vigilance was necessary across the North East.