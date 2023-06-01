A horrifying incident has come to light in Tripura, as one person has been arrested out of three suspected individuals allegedly involved in the gang rape of a minor girl at Tepania Park in Gomati district. The distressing incident was reported to the Radha Kishorepur Women police station in Udaipur sub-division during the early hours of Thursday.

According to police sources, the complaint stated that three young men abducted and sexually assaulted the minor girl at the park. Swift action was taken by the police, resulting in the arrest of one of the accused.

Investigations revealed that the arrested individual had established a romantic relationship with the minor girl through social media. Allegedly, he contacted her and arranged a meeting at Tepania Park. Unaware of the impending danger, the unsuspecting girl went to the park without informing her family. Upon her arrival, she encountered the arrested person along with two others, who were waiting for her. Realizing the threat, the girl grew suspicious and tried to return home. However, according to the FIR, the three young men forcefully took her to an isolated area within the park, brandishing sharp weapons, and subjected her to a horrifying gang rape. Afterward, the assailants transported the girl to the Rajarbagh area, where they abandoned her after throwing her out of the car, making their escape.

Upon returning home, the victim narrated the harrowing ordeal to her family, prompting them to file an FIR against the three youths at RK Pur Women police station. While one person has been apprehended, the police have obtained crucial evidence such as phone call records and extensive chat history between the arrested individual and the victim. Intensive efforts are currently underway to locate the remaining suspects.