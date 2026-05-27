One arrested with 85 kg cannabis in Tripura’s Dhalai district

Police in Dhalai district arrested one person and seized a huge consignment of cannabis during a vehicle checking operation in Kamalpur subdivision on Wednesday, May 27.

According to police, the operation was carried out following specific information that a four-wheeler carrying contraband was travelling from Khowai district towards Kamalpur.

Speaking about the seizure, Sub-Inspector Debabrata Datta of Kamalpur Police Station said police personnel set up a checkpoint at the Srirampur naka point in Kamalpur subdivision based on the tip-off.

“During the operation, police intercepted and searched the vehicle, recovering 85.5 kilograms of ganja packed in 152 packets,” the officer said.

Police also recovered two number plates bearing the same Assam registration number from inside the vehicle, raising suspicion about the use of fake or duplicate registration plates in the alleged smuggling operation.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately arrested from the spot, police said.

Officials added that the seized cannabis is estimated to be worth over several lakh rupees in the illegal market.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the consignment and identify others linked to the suspected smuggling network.