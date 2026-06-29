One arrested with yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore near Tripura-Mizoram bordering village

In a major anti-narcotics operation, personnel of Tripura Police from Damchera Police Station in North Tripura near Mizoram border, arrested one person after seizing a huge consignment of Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 7.5 crore during routine vehicle checking on Monday, June 29.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was intercepted during a routine checking drive. The search was conducted under secure conditions in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) K Sisodia, and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure compliance with all legal procedures.

During the search, police recovered approximately 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets from the vehicle. The accused has been identified as Anup Nunia (23), a resident of Silchar in Assam.

The contraband was seized following all due legal formalities. Police said an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug trafficking network involved in the smuggling operation.

North Tripura District Police reaffirmed its commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking and other organised crimes through strict enforcement of the law, with the objective of ensuring a safer and drug-free society.