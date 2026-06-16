One Nation, One Election but no village council polls for 10 years: Pradyot Manikya

The royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Tuesday, June 15 said that it is very shameful that while everyone speaks about "One Nation, One Election" and democracy, village council elections in Tripura have not been held for the past 10 years.

He said that he is hopeful that, after 10 years, the Supreme Court will give justice to the indigenous people by ensuring the conduct of village committee elections.

“This fight has been fought by myself, and I have spent my own pocket money. I want my indigenous people to get their real rights. It is very shameful that we talk about ‘One Nation, One Election’ and democracy, but it has been 10 years since elections were conducted in our villages,” said Pradyot.

Pradyot said that those who are in the opposition and are targeting us are holding press meets, but have not spent a single rupee from their own pockets to fight in court, which he has been doing for the past two years.

“I want my people to get the rights that the Constitution gives them. This fight is not for my party, but for my state and my people. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will give justice and will force the Tripura State Election Commission to conduct the polls as soon as possible. Whoever wins the election, this is not a fight between parties, but a fight for rights, and that is what I have been fighting for. Many have raised fingers at me. I am tired, but I can still raise my voice for my people. People should not take Tiprasa lightly. They now go to the apex court, and they are educated as well. I also want help, and if you want to help me, then don’t fight with each other,” he added.