“One nation, one tax” paying off: Tripura CM notes rise in revenue post-GST

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, October 9 said the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has significantly boosted revenue collection and strengthened the economic foundation of both the state and the nation.

Speaking at a public programme, the Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for implementing the “one nation, one tax” system, which has simplified taxation and ensured transparency in financial governance.

Dr. Saha stated that before GST, citizens had to bear the burden of multiple taxes under different systems. “The GST has not only unified the tax structure but also made it simpler and people-friendly,” he said.

Explaining the recent reform measures, the Chief Minister said, “Earlier, there were five stages in the GST structure. Now, it has been simplified into two slabs — 5% and 18%. This has provided great relief to the common man and helped reduce monthly expenses by nearly 4%.”

Highlighting the benefits, Saha mentioned that essential household products such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and bicycles now attract only 5% GST, easing the financial strain on middle-class families. He further noted that life and health insurance have been exempted from GST, while life-saving medicines, diagnostic kits, and medical devices are taxed at either zero or 5%, ensuring affordability in healthcare.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the advantages extended to the agricultural sector. “Farmers too are benefitting as tractors and rice harvesters now fall under the 5% GST bracket, and the tax rate on cement has been brought down from 28% to 18%,” he said.

Dr. Saha concluded by asserting that the GST regime has not only streamlined India’s taxation system but also laid the foundation for long-term economic growth, improved state revenues, and welfare-driven fiscal management.