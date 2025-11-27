‘One North East’ aims to amplify indigenous voices, not against anyone: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday, November 27 emphasized that the initiative of ‘One North East’ is not directed against any individual or group, but is rooted in the need for unity among indigenous populations whose voices, he said, are often “suppressed or unheard” when they act alone.



Sangma arrived in Agartala to attend a massive gathering of One North East at Swami Vivekananda Maidan today.

He told reporters that when people remain individual and are not united, their voices are suppressed and sometimes not heard.

“This has nothing to do with anybody else, nor are we trying to go against anyone. This is purely about bringing all of us together. We are looking ahead to bringing our voices, our concerns, our strength, other issues, and also being there for each other. We need to make sure that nobody feels they are alone. Through this platform, we will be making a difference that we have been wanting for a long time. I am very happy to see the kind of response where leaders from various communities are standing together,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that this will have a very positive impact not just in the North East but across the entire country, and would send a powerful message.

“That indigenous people of this region are coming together, and we are going to work together and fight together for the future generations and the present as well. There is always more to be desired, and there is always a concern that people could have done much more for this region. We had been together in the past also, and challenges were there; even now, challenges remain. But we are committed, focused, and sure that we will take this forward for the welfare of our people,” he added.