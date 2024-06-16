ONGC employee, driver arrested in Tripura fuel theft case
Tripura Police have arrested two individuals, including an ONGC employee, for their involvement in a fuel theft case. The arrests were made following a complaint by ONGC authorities about the theft of 620 litres of diesel from their Badharghat fuel station.
Tripura Police have arrested two individuals, including an ONGC employee, from West Tripura district. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by ONGC authorities regarding the theft of around 620 litres of diesel from a fuel station within their premises in Badharghat.
The arrested individuals are the "stock holder" of the ONGC fuel station in Badharghat and a driver employed through an agency. They have been sent to judicial custody after serving a three-day police remand.
According to Ranjit Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, the arrests were made after a police team visited the ONGC complex based on the complaint. "We suspect more people are involved in the case," Debnath stated.
The police have requested a report from ONGC's materials manager to ascertain the exact quantity of fuel stolen. "The theft may have been taking place for a long time. We are thoroughly investigating the matter," Debnath added.
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