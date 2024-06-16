Tripura Police have arrested two individuals, including an ONGC employee, from West Tripura district. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by ONGC authorities regarding the theft of around 620 litres of diesel from a fuel station within their premises in Badharghat.

The arrested individuals are the "stock holder" of the ONGC fuel station in Badharghat and a driver employed through an agency. They have been sent to judicial custody after serving a three-day police remand.

According to Ranjit Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, the arrests were made after a police team visited the ONGC complex based on the complaint. "We suspect more people are involved in the case," Debnath stated.

The police have requested a report from ONGC's materials manager to ascertain the exact quantity of fuel stolen. "The theft may have been taking place for a long time. We are thoroughly investigating the matter," Debnath added.