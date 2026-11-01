The nomination process for the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura has witnessed a relatively slow start, with only 32 candidates filing their nomination papers on Saturday, October 31, according to official information from the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC).



Of the 32 candidates who filed nominations, 19 belong to the CPI(M) from Dharmanagar and Belonia. The party-wise and location-wise breakup shows that 19 CPI(M) candidates filed nominations, including candidates from Dharmanagar and Belonia, while SUCI and CPI recorded one nomination each in Agartala Municipal Corporation and Belonia, respectively. Specifically, 11 CPI(M) candidates filed nominations in Belonia.



The Tripura State Election Commission has completed all preparations for the forthcoming General Election to Urban Local Bodies across the state. Polling is scheduled to be held on November 27, while counting of votes will take place on December 2. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by December 4.



As per the election schedule, the notification and public notice were issued on October 30. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 6, followed by scrutiny on November 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 10.



Polling will be conducted from 7 AM to 4 PM on November 27. Counting will begin at 8 AM on December 2.

According to the SEC, the total electorate for the ULB elections stands at 6,29,903. This includes 3,08,115 male voters, 3,21,743 female voters and 45 third-gender voters.