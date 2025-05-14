Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today May 14 stated that a fitting response has been delivered through Operation Sindoor following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.



He said the successful counter-offensive reflects India’s firm resolve against terrorism and reiterated unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s armed forces.



CM Saha made these remarks while leading a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ organized by Citizens for National Security in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.



Recalling the April 22 incident, the Chief Minister said, “Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam. In retaliation, the brave personnel of our Army, Navy, and Air Force, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, launched Operation Sindoor. The mission was a resounding success, with all terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir being destroyed. A strong and decisive reply has been given.”



The Tripura chief minister further added that the Tiranga Yatra was organized to express gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and salute the valour of the armed forces. “We stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our armed forces in this fight against terror,” he declared.



The Chief Minister was joined by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, along with other dignitaries, public representatives, and party leaders.

The Yatra marched through various roads across Agartala city, drawing significant public participation and patriotic fervor.