Expressing unwavering support to the Armed Forces, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said India has suffered multiple terrorist attacks over the years and the time has come to respond with resolve.



Reacting to Operation Sindoor, Dr. Saha said that terrorists from Pakistan have brutally killed 26 people in Pahalgam.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that no one will be spared and, without destroying terrorism, India will not keep mum. There were many discussions, and today, what we saw was an attack launched in the early hours. So far, no civilians have died, while terrorist camps and training camps were destroyed. Some terrorists were killed. What PM Modi says, he does," he said.



Dr. Saha said that people are with PM Modi, and the entire state of Tripura wants to express that everyone stands with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

"Today, a mock drill will take place. The Central government has already clarified why and how it happened. India has come under terrorist attack many times—now the time has arrived to answer them. And the Armed Forces have taught them a lesson," he added.



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