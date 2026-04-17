Opposition alleges ‘tribal sentiment card’ behind Tipra Motha sweep, blames BJP in TTAADC polls

The Congress and CPI(M) on April 17 alleged that the Tipra Motha Party’s sweeping victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections was driven by the use of tribal sentiments, while also blaming the BJP for contributing to the outcome through its campaign strategy.

The results of the TTAADC polls, declared earlier in the day, saw Tipra Motha secure a decisive mandate with 24 out of 28 seats, while the BJP managed to win four seats. Both the Congress and CPI(M) failed to open their accounts.

Reacting to the outcome, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha said the party had contested all 28 seats despite anticipating it would not secure victories, focusing instead on improving its vote share.

Saha alleged that the BJP’s campaign approach had hurt tribal sentiments. He claimed that attempts to consolidate support among non-tribal voters led to a counter-polarisation among tribal communities, which ultimately benefited Tipra Motha. He added that verbal attacks by BJP leaders against Tipra Motha during the campaign indirectly impacted tribal sentiments, a factor reflected in the final results.

Despite the loss, Saha maintained that the Congress had made some gains in terms of voter support and asserted that the party would continue its fight for the rights of indigenous communities. He also appealed for maintaining peace and harmony between tribal and non-tribal populations in the state.

Echoing similar concerns, Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury said his party’s failure to win any seat came in the backdrop of what he described as a non-conducive electoral environment. He alleged that Tipra Motha capitalised on emotional issues to overshadow its governance record in the council over the past five years.

Chaudhury further claimed that the ruling establishment had indirectly aided Tipra Motha, holding it partly responsible for the election outcome. He alleged that fear among voters about losing control over tribal interests played a significant role in shaping voting patterns.

The results mark a major political development in Tripura’s tribal areas, with Tipra Motha consolidating its dominance in the autonomous district council, even as opposition parties question the factors behind its victory.