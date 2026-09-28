Opposition blames EVMs, EC after poll defeats, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on September 28 defended the Election Commission of India amid the ongoing political debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying differences of opinion within the poll panel should not be construed as institutional failure.

Addressing a press conference, Saha said the Election Commission was functioning within the legal framework and that discussions among its members were part of a healthy democratic process.

“There can be discussions and differences of opinion within the Election Commission. That is a sign of a vibrant and healthy democracy. What matters is that decisions are ultimately taken through due deliberation and consensus,” Saha said.

His remarks came amid reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders related to the SIR exercise. The issue triggered a political controversy over the functioning of the poll panel.

The full Election Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi, met on September 26. Following the meeting, the ECI said key decisions concerning the SIR had been taken with the approval of the full Commission and described the decisions as unanimous.

Saha said the primary objective of the SIR was to make electoral rolls more accurate by identifying entries relating to deceased, shifted, duplicate or otherwise ineligible voters.

He also said deletion of a name from an electoral roll does not by itself amount to loss of Indian citizenship, and that eligible voters have avenues to seek inclusion or challenge decisions under the prescribed process.

Taking aim at Opposition parties, Saha alleged that criticism of electronic voting machines and the Election Commission often intensifies after electoral defeats.

“Whenever they lose elections, they blame the EVMs or the Election Commission. It has become a habit,” he said.

The Chief Minister referred to elections in West Bengal and Kerala while arguing that questions over the electoral process were not raised with the same intensity when Opposition parties secured victories.

Saha also referred to Gyanesh Kumar's appointment as Chief Election Commissioner in February 2025 and said elections held during his tenure had produced different outcomes in different states.

The Chief Minister clarified that he was not speaking on behalf of the Election Commission but was responding politically to criticism that, in his view, could undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions.

“From what we have seen, the Election Commission is working in a systematic and lawful manner,” Saha said, stressing the importance of maintaining public confidence in the electoral system.