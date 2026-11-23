Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 23 accused opposition parties of fearing the BJP because of their own past political practices, while expressing confidence that his party would win all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) by huge margins in the upcoming urban local body elections.

Saha made the remarks while conducting a door-to-door campaign in Ward No. 20 in support of BJP candidate Ratna Datta.

Claiming that the BJP was receiving an encouraging response from voters across the state, the Chief Minister said he expected the party to secure a decisive mandate in the civic polls.

"We will win Ward No. 20 by a huge margin, and the same will happen in other wards as well. According to the reports we have received so far, the response from the people has been very encouraging," he said.

Highlighting his government's development agenda, Saha said governance was about fulfilling responsibilities rather than performing miracles.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's development initiatives for the public support, claiming that the government had maintained transparency and delivered results across municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Saha alleged that its past political practices, including preventing people from exercising their voting rights, had contributed to its apprehensions about the BJP.

"Perhaps they think that the BJP will follow the same approach, but we have never instructed anyone to do such things. We believe in democratic values and allowing people to exercise their voting rights freely," he said.

Describing the urban local body elections as a semi-final ahead of the 2028 Tripura Assembly elections, Saha said the BJP intended to continue focusing on development and public welfare.

"We are people who believe in work. We want to continue working for the people, and we will move forward in that direction," he added.