Opposition has habit of obstructing women’s progress: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 30 said the opposition has made it a “habit” to oppose every major initiative brought by the BJP-led NDA government, including efforts aimed at women’s empowerment.

Addressing a special session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on the theme “Nari Shakti Bandhan,” the Tripura Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincerely working for the development and protection of women in all sectors.

Saha said the Women’s Reservation Bill, aimed at reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was a major step toward ensuring gender equality and real empowerment of women.

He said the legislation, formally known as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, was passed during a special session of Parliament in 2023 after decades of attempts.

“The Prime Minister’s goal is the real empowerment of women. But the opposition has always tried to obstruct such initiatives,” Saha said.

He also alleged that opposition parties create confusion among people whenever important bills are introduced, citing issues such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act, triple talaq legislation, and the construction of the Ram Temple.

Saha further stated that delimitation linked to women’s reservation would be based on population and not on any specific region, dismissing concerns over possible reduction of seats in the Northeast or southern states.

The Chief Minister thanked members across party lines for participating in the discussion during the special assembly session and expressed hope for broader support for women’s reservation initiatives.