Opposition in Tripura calls Union Budget ‘anti-people’, alleges economic decline

The Opposition political parties in Tripura, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, have expressed strong displeasure over the Union Budget for 2026–27 that was tabled in Parliament today, February 1.



They described the budget as “anti-people” and said it has deeply disappointed citizens, particularly those from economically weaker sections.



The Opposition leaders also alleged that the budget reflects a gradual collapse of the Indian economy.

Reacting to the budget, Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the Union Budget for 2026–27 contains nothing positive for common people or the labour class.



“Every year the government presents the budget with many announcements. This year too, they tried to include some interesting points, but over the last 10 to 11 years, the overall picture across the country has been one of anti-people policies and disappointment. This year’s budget is yet another reflection of the collapsing Indian economy,” Chaudhury said.

He further pointed out that allocations for key public interest sectors such as education and health have been reduced due to low revenue generation.



According to him, although the government announced several schemes in previous years, allocations for those schemes such as fertilizer subsidies have not been increased in the current budget.



“The present government, since coming to power, has waived taxes for corporate houses, while imposing additional taxes on common people to deal with the financial crisis. This is clearly an anti-people budget and will further damage the Indian economy in the coming days,” the Leader of the Opposition added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also criticised the budget, saying that every year budgets are presented but people soon forget what was promised and what was delivered.



“In the budget, it should be clearly mentioned how much allocation was made for each sector and how much of it was actually utilised. We never get that transparency. In the 2026–27 budget, crucial sectors like health, education, social welfare, and scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students have seen significant cuts. The same has happened with funds meant for the development of the North-Eastern region,” Roy Barman said.



He also claimed that the stock market witnessed a decline following the budget announcement, further indicating economic distress.



“This year’s budget has disappointed the people, especially the poor. There is no clear roadmap for employment generation, nothing substantial for farmers, and low revenue receipts clearly prove that the economy is collapsing,” he added.