Former Tripura BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya on Tuesday, November 17 launched a sharp attack on the opposition parties, alleging that they had lost their direction and ideological clarity, while expressing confidence that the BJP would win all 51 wards in the upcoming Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.



"Look at the opposition parties today. They have become directionless and have lost their ideological clarity. If their goals and principles are not clear, do they consider the people of this state so foolish that they will vote for them?" Bhattacharya questioned while speaking to the media.

He recalled the BJP's performance in the 2021 AMC elections, when the party secured control of all 51 wards, and asserted that it was confident of repeating the success with an even bigger victory margin this time.

"During our door-to-door campaign, we are witnessing spontaneous support, enthusiasm and confidence among the people. Based on the response we are receiving, we can confidently say that BJP candidates will emerge victorious in all 51 wards," he said.

Explaining the reasons behind the party's confidence, Bhattacharya highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the Agartala Municipal Corporation under the leadership of Mayor Dipak Majumder.

He particularly referred to the transformation of the Howrah riverfront area near Battala, pointing to the development of parking facilities, walking spaces and an attractive public environment.

He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken under the Smart City project and improvements in civic amenities, stating that the BJP-led municipal corporation had worked towards transforming Agartala and improving public services.

Bhattacharya asserted that the development work carried out by the corporation and the positive response from residents would help the BJP secure a stronger mandate in the upcoming municipal elections