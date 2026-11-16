Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on November 16 criticised the opposition, likening it to a "ship without a radar" and alleging that it lacked a clear political agenda and direction.

The minister said the opposition had no meaningful objective beyond removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP from power, but claimed that voters would reject such an agenda.

"The opposition today is like a ship without a radar. Just as a boat or ship sailing without a radar is bound to meet with an accident, the opposition is in a similar situation today. Its only objective is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. However, the people of India will not accept this, and the people of Tripura will not accept it either," Chowdhury said.

He further alleged that opposition parties had joined hands with forces working against India's interests in their bid to dislodge the BJP-led government.

Chowdhury also accused the opposition of attempting to create unrest in the country through foreign funding and seeking to replicate situations witnessed in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

"They are trying to create situations of unrest in India through foreign funding. They want to create an atmosphere similar to what happened in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, both in the country and in this state. This will never be possible," he alleged.

Stating that governments could only be changed through democratic elections in India, the minister said attempts at "regime change" were associated with countries where democratic systems did not exist.

He said the opposition would face a response from voters in the upcoming Tripura urban local body elections scheduled for November 27.

The minister's remarks come ahead of the civic polls, with political parties stepping up their campaigning across the state.