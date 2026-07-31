Opposition needs ‘cataract surgery’ to see development: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 31 said the state has emerged as a preferred investment destination after receiving proposals worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the recent Destination Tripura Business Conclave, while taking a swipe at opposition leaders for allegedly failing to acknowledge the state’s development.

Addressing a government programme at Santirbazar in South Tripura district, Saha said opposition leaders should “undergo cataract surgery” to improve their vision and see the development taking place in the state.

The chief minister said the two-day business conclave, held earlier this month, attracted around 1,200 investors, significantly exceeding the expected participation of nearly 500 investors.

“We had expected investment proposals worth around Rs 1 lakh crore, but the summit received proposals amounting to Rs 1.29 lakh crore through 466 memoranda of understanding (MoUs). This shows that Tripura has emerged as a favourable destination for investment,” Saha said.

He said the state had received investment proposals worth around Rs 30,000 crore during last year’s business summit, of which projects worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore have already been grounded.

Saha claimed that Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had doubled over the past six years due to the government’s focus on infrastructure development. He added that projects worth around Rs 260 crore were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the previous financial year.

Highlighting the impact of the Centre’s Act East Policy, the chief minister said the policy had significantly improved connectivity across the Northeast.

He said broad-gauge railway connectivity and electrification up to Sabroom had been completed, while several long-distance premium trains had also been introduced in recent years.

Saha further said Tripura had made significant progress in implementing flagship central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM-KISAN.

Alleging that opposition leaders were unable to see the state’s development, Saha said they should undergo cataract surgery to improve their vision.