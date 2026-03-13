Opposition rift in Tripura as Congress slams CPI(M) over Dharmanagar by-election

Signs of a growing rift within the opposition camp in Tripura emerged on March 13 after the Indian National Congress criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) for announcing its candidate for the Dharmanagar by-election without consulting its ally.

Former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the CPI(M)’s decision could ultimately benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CPI(M) has fielded Amitabh Datta as its candidate for the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district. The seat fell vacant following the death of Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen in February.

Reacting to the announcement, Roy Barman questioned the intent behind the CPI(M)’s move and said the people would judge whether the decision was aimed at defeating the BJP or indirectly helping it.

“However, Congress will fight. We will fight for victory, not to give mileage to the BJP. I want to request the CPI(M) that if they truly want to defeat the BJP, the party should withdraw its candidate from the by-election in the coming days,” he said.

Roy Barman also claimed that the Congress had earlier made electoral sacrifices in several by-elections after the 2023 Assembly polls to strengthen the anti-BJP front in the state.

He pointed out that the Congress did not field candidates in the by-elections in Boxanagar, Dhanpur and Ramnagar constituencies where the CPI(M) contested, with the aim of defeating the BJP.

“We hoped that the CPI(M) would not field any candidate this time, but they have done so. This has clearly proved that they are not sincere in defeating the BJP. Now people will judge,” Roy Barman said.

The development highlights tensions within the opposition alliance in the state ahead of the Dharmanagar by-election.