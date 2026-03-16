Opposition slams Tripura budget as “directionless”, says rising figures don’t make it pro-people

Opposition leaders in Tripura on March 16 sharply criticised the state government’s budget for the financial year 2026–27, terming it directionless and lacking concrete measures to address the needs of ordinary citizens.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said that although the budget has been presented, he has only heard the proposals and has not yet examined the detailed figures. He noted that this is the third budget presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and argued that increasing budgetary figures alone cannot determine whether a budget is pro-people or inclusive.

“A proper plan is needed based on the socio-economic conditions of the state’s population and a clear roadmap showing how positive outcomes will be achieved,” Chaudhury said. He added that the previous two budgets had similar shortcomings and described the current one as “hollow”.

Highlighting the condition of the education sector, Chaudhury said the government should have prioritised primary, pre-primary and Madhyamik education. According to him, nearly 400 primary schools in the state are currently functioning with only one teacher each. He also alleged that the budget does not provide any clear plan for teacher recruitment and that existing teachers continue to face multiple challenges.

The opposition leader also criticised the proposals related to agriculture, stating that despite claims of new initiatives, the budget does not present a comprehensive plan to support the majority of poor and middle-class farmers. He further argued that the budget lacks meaningful measures to generate employment or stabilise key sectors of the state economy.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman described the budget as “completely directionless” while speaking to journalists. He said the people of the state would not be satisfied with the proposals as they fail to provide a clear development roadmap for Tripura.

Barman alleged that unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges in the state but the budget does not outline any concrete strategy to create jobs for young people. He said the document largely contains announcements without focusing on the broader economic needs of the state.

Both opposition leaders asserted that without detailed and actionable plans addressing education, agriculture, employment and overall economic growth, the budget will not effectively serve the real needs of the people of Tripura.