Orange alert issued for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in Tripura

The Meteorological Centre, Agartala on Monday, April 27, issued an orange alert warning of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and isolated heavy rainfall across parts of Tripura over the next two days.

According to the latest weather bulletin covering the period from April 27 to April 28, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in Khowai and West Tripura districts. These conditions may also bring isolated spells of heavy rainfall.

The alert remains in effect for the subsequent period from April 28 to April 29, with similar weather conditions expected in Khowai and West districts. Authorities have maintained the orange alert status for these areas, indicating the potential for significant impact due to adverse weather.

For the remaining districts of the state, a yellow alert has been issued. While less severe than the orange alert, it still signals the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph at isolated locations.

The Meteorological Centre continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns and urges the public to stay updated through official channels.