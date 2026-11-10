Political positions and official designations are temporary, but integrity, dedication, accountability and a genuine commitment to public service define a person's true identity, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma told newly appointed Executive Members (EMs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on November 10.

Seven district council members — Kamal Kalai, Rajeshwar Debbarma, Kenaram Reang, Kangjoy Mog, Debajit Tripura, Hollywood Chakma and David Murasingh — took oath as Executive Members at a ceremony held in Khumulwng.

Addressing the newly inducted members, Pradyot reiterated that his decision to step away from active politics was final, but clarified that he would continue working for the welfare of the Tiprasa community beyond the boundaries of any political party.

"I am no longer in politics. That is my final decision. But I want to work for the Tiprasa people, not for any political party," he said.

Congratulating the new Executive Members, Pradyot also highlighted the significance of Chief Minister Manik Saha's presence at the swearing-in ceremony, saying it conveyed an important message about the need for cooperation between the TTAADC, the state government and the Centre.

He said the autonomous council could not achieve its developmental objectives in isolation and expressed hope that the Chief Minister's participation would encourage administrative officials to work collectively towards the development of tribal areas.

Explaining his decision to attend the ceremony despite withdrawing from active politics, Pradyot said he considered it his responsibility to respect the constitutional position and dignity of the Chief Minister's office.

Offering advice to the newly appointed EMs, he urged them not to allow political positions or official designations to define their worth. Instead, he asked them to remain honest, dedicated and accountable to the people who had entrusted them with responsibility.

He also advised the new members to seek the blessings of ordinary people rather than his own and cautioned them against forgetting their humble beginnings and the struggles they had faced before reaching positions of responsibility.

According to Pradyot, sincere and honest public service brings rewards far greater than money or government positions.

He also urged Chief Minister Saha to continue guiding the TTAADC leadership and invited him to visit Khumulwng to assess the council's functioning, administrative challenges and developmental requirements.

Pradyot said the TTAADC would submit several proposals to the state government in the coming days, clarifying that not all of them would necessarily involve financial assistance. He said discussions would also focus on addressing challenges in the education sector, strengthening economic infrastructure and resolving other developmental issues.

Seeking to dispel speculation that his withdrawal from electoral politics meant distancing himself from Tripura, Pradyot said his decision should not be interpreted as an intention to leave the state.

"Many people think that because I am no longer in politics, I will leave Tripura. But I will never leave you. I love you, I care about you and I will always stand by your side," he said.

He added that moving beyond the limitations of a political organisation would allow him to raise people's concerns on a wider platform. If his health permitted, he would continue serving society as a social worker rather than a political leader.

Pradyot also addressed party leaders and workers who did not find a place in the newly constituted Executive Council, urging them not to feel disappointed. Acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions to the cause of the Tiprasa community, he said their efforts would never be forgotten.