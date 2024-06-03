Over 1,200 officials were deployed for the counting of Lok Sabha votes in the West Parliamentary Constituency, with three-tier security measures in place.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats, including the West Parliamentary and East Parliamentary (ST) Constituency.

Speaking with India Today NE, West Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer Dr Vishal Kumar stated that on June 4 at 8 AM, the counting will begin for the West Parliamentary Constituency along with the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, where a by-poll was held.

Today, the RO and Counting Observer, along with security personnel, reviewed the counting halls this afternoon.



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“The largest counting centre in the state is Umakanta Academy in Agartala, where the counting of 14 Assembly segments will be held. All preparations related to counting are complete. A total of 28 postal ballot tables will be there. Around 1,200 counting staff will be present, and 1,000 counting agents from various political parties will attend. Administration, security, and fire services are all in place. We have also arranged medical facilities, considering the weather. We hope for a smooth conclusion of counting. We are in touch with political parties and candidates,” said the RO.

He further informed that the counting of the Ramnagar bye-election will also be conducted.

“We expect to complete the entire counting process by 5 PM. The entire premises will be cordoned off by Tripura Police and TSR,” he said.

The Counting Observer, who also arrived here, stated that all arrangements were done as per the ECI guidelines.

“I believe that the counting will be conducted peacefully. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed. Training of micro observers and polling staff has been completed,” he added.