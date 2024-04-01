In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Tripura Police has enacted stringent security measures throughout the state, resulting in the confiscation of narcotics valued at Rs 3 crore and the preventive arrest of 12,000 individuals.

According to sources within the Tripura Police, a comprehensive strategy has been put into action to ensure a peaceful electoral process devoid of violence.

A senior official who didn’t wish to be named told India Today NE that proactive steps were taken to secure assistance from the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Consequently, 70 companies of CAPF have been dispatched to Tripura.

“In addition to the deployment of CAPF, the state has mobilized 5000 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and established over 350 Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) across its territory. Over 1000 vehicle checkpoints and more than 100 permanent checkpoints are actively operating to bolster security”, said the cop.

He further informed that the intensified security measures have led to a surge in search operations and flag marches across Tripura. From March 1st to March 27th, CAPF alone has conducted over 1700 flag marches and checked over 1.25 lakh vehicles, resulting in the collection of fines exceeding Rs 1 crore. Moreover, confiscated contraband including narcotics, liquor, and gambling articles, valued at over Rs 3.5 crore, have been seized.

A Joint Control Room, overseen by Tripura Police, is operational, with key officials such as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), District Superintendents of Police (SPs), District Magistrates, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) actively involved in coordinating flag marches and monitoring the situation.

To ensure effective implementation of security protocols, senior officers are conducting regular visits to districts to brief the forces and assess the law and order situation. Similarly, district SPs, Additional SPs, and SDPOs are actively engaging with personnel at interior police stations and camps to provide motivation and support.