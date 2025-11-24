Over 13,082 Tripura government employees to get full benefits of ad-hoc promotions

The Tripura Government on Monday, November 24 took a major decision regarding employees who received one-time ad-hoc promotions in 2021 and treating them as regular employees.



Briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting, Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said the meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and attended by all ministers.



Chowdhury said that in 2021, soon after the formation of the current government in 2018 more than 13,082 employees across various departments were granted one-time ad-hoc promotions. However, since a Special Leave Petition (SLP) related to a matter is still pending before the Supreme Court, the promotions had not been regularised.



“Because of this, employees who retired after receiving ad-hoc promotions were unable to draw pensionary benefits according to their promoted posts. For example, a Deputy Director who was ad-hoc promoted to Joint Director but subsequently retired continued to receive benefits only for the Deputy Director post. To address the long-standing demand of the employees, the state government constituted a committee headed by former Tripura High Court judge Justice Arindam Lodh, seeking his recommendations on the issue. The committee submitted its report to the government”, said the minister.



Chowdhury announced that, based on the committee’s recommendations, the Cabinet has now decided that all employees who received ad-hoc promotions in 2021 whether still in service or already retired will be treated as regular employees.



He clarified that the final outcome will depend on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the ongoing case, but the state government has decided to extend all financial and service-related benefits with effect from 2021.

“The employees have played a crucial role in the development of the state. Many of them have retired without receiving their due financial benefits. Today’s decision ensures justice for those employees,” Chowdhury said.