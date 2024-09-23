In a significant show of support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his congratulations to the people of Tripura for their enthusiastic participation in the party’s ongoing membership drive. On Sunday, Saha took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the milestone reached by the state, emphasizing the growing momentum of the campaign.

"Tripura joins the nationwide wave! Over 400,000 citizens have joined the @BJPIndia family since September 3, taking our membership drive to new heights," Saha posted, highlighting the extensive public outreach efforts. He further encouraged more citizens to join the initiative, stating, "Today, we reached out to the public, encouraging all to be a part of our mission. Let's make it even bigger!"

The campaign has resonated across Tripura, with thousands of new members signing up for the BJP, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader vision of grassroots participation and engagement.

Meanwhile, on September 20, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reinforced the drive in Assam’s North Bank region, addressing multiple gatherings in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur. As the BJP’s membership push gained momentum in these districts, Sonowal's leadership saw hundreds of citizens joining the party in a daylong campaign. The senior BJP leader urged the public to walk the path of "Sewa" (service) to society and the nation, a mission emphasized by PM Modi since he took office as India’s "Pradhan Sewak" (chief servant) in 2014.

The enthusiastic response to the BJP’s membership drive reflects growing support in the northeastern states, strengthening the party's base ahead of future political campaigns.

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