Over 4,200 Codeine Phosphate bottles seized in Tripura during joint anti-narcotics operation

In a coordinated anti-narcotics operation today, October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sepahijala District Police, Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a major raid in Aralia under the jurisdiction of Sonamura Police Station.

The operation involved three search teams working simultaneously, conducting thorough searches at 16–17 houses in the area. During the raid, officers discovered a significant quantity of narcotics stacked inside a red Ion vehicle bearing registration number TR03E0798.

Authorities recovered 34 cartons containing a total of 4,231 bottles of codeine phosphate-based substances, including:

Phensedyl: 3,651 bottles

Eskuf: 580 bottles

The seizure is considered one of the largest of its kind in the region this year. A specific case has been registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the incident, and further investigations are underway to trace the source and intended distribution network