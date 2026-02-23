Over 58,000 students to appear in Tripura board exams; girls outnumber boys

More than 58,000 students will appear for the upcoming Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), with girls outnumbering boys in both categories this year.

Announcing the schedule at a press conference on February 23, TBSE President Dr. Dhananjay Gan Choudhury said the Secondary examinations will commence on February 26, while the Higher Secondary examinations will begin on February 25.

A total of 32,404 students will sit for the Secondary examinations, including 14,629 boys and 17,375 girls, reflecting a notable rise in female participation. Additionally, 155 candidates will appear for the Madrasa Alim examination, comprising 129 boys and 26 girls. The Secondary exams will be conducted across 69 centres and 145 venues. Last year, 29,781 students had appeared for the Secondary examinations, indicating a clear increase in enrollment this year.

For the Higher Secondary examinations, 26,411 students will take the tests, including 12,246 boys and 14,164 girls. In a significant development, a third-gender student will appear from the Fatikroy centre in Unakoti district. The equivalent Madrasa Fazil examination will have 85 candidates, including 58 boys and 27 girls. These examinations will be held at 62 centres and 99 venues. In comparison, 21,575 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary exams last year, marking a substantial rise in participation.

Addressing candidates appearing for Kokborok language examinations, Dr. Choudhury said existing arrangements will continue, with question papers printed in Bengali script to ensure students can write the exams in the format they are most comfortable with.

On the issue of a possible increase in evaluation allowances, he clarified that any decision will be taken by the board’s governing body once it is constituted, as the authority to revise such allowances rests solely with it.