Over 6,100 EDV votes cast in Tripura Village Committee polls; final civic voter list due October 15

A total of 6,167 Election Duty Votes (EDVs) have been cast so far in the ongoing Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said on September 24.

According to Sen, EDV voting was conducted across 38 blocks on September 22 and 23, while the process is continuing in six blocks on September 23 and 24.

Of the 6,167 EDVs cast, 2,076 were by polling personnel, 3,744 by police and TSR personnel, and 347 by other election-duty personnel, the official said.

“EDV voting is continuing today in six blocks including Dumbur Nagar, Amarpur, Ompi, Karbuk, Matabari and Rupaichhari. Ballot papers for the Village Committee elections have reached all the blocks and the EDV voting process is progressing as scheduled,” Sen said.

Preparations underway for municipal elections

The State Election Commission has also begun preparations for the upcoming municipal elections in Tripura.

Sen said District Municipal Election Officers, including district magistrates and collectors, have prepared the draft list of polling stations.

The final list of polling stations will be published on September 25, he said.

The Commission will subsequently publish the draft electoral roll on October 1, following which claims and objections can be submitted until October 8.

The final electoral roll for the municipal elections is scheduled to be published on October 15, 2026, according to the State Election Commission.