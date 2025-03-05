Over 63,000 women across 7,696 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Tripura have seen significant progress in economic and social development in the 2022-23 fiscal year, ahead of Women's Day, March 8.

These groups, implemented by Medhavi Foundation and supported by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), have been a focal point for tackling key challenges faced by women in the region.

Addressing key challenges:

* Financial illiteracy: Women have been trained in financial literacy, enabling them to manage finances, access credit, and make informed decisions about savings and investments.

* Limited credit access: Through connections with financial institutions and government schemes, SHGs have facilitated access to microloans and financial support for entrepreneurial activities.

* Social barriers: The programs aim to build self-confidence and leadership skills, empowering women to take on leadership roles in their communities and challenge traditional gender norms.

Entrepreneurial ventures:

These efforts have led to various entrepreneurial initiatives across Tripura, including:

* Women-led soft toy and bag production units that contribute to local economies.

* Fish farming enterprises that enhance food security and generate income.

* Other small businesses that reflect the growing entrepreneurial spirit of women in rural areas.

The initiatives demonstrate the growing participation of women in local economies and highlight the ongoing efforts to overcome social and economic barriers.