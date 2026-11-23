More than 92 per cent of voters registered under the Election Duty Voter (EDV) category have cast their ballots in the ongoing Urban Local Body elections in Tripura, State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said on November 23.

Addressing the media, Sen said the EDV voting process, held on November 21 and 22, concluded on November 22. The Commission received 4,242 applications, including 1,989 from polling personnel, 2,094 from police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel, and 159 from other categories.

Of the total 4,242 eligible voters, 3,929 exercised their franchise, recording a turnout of over 92 per cent. This included 1,736 polling personnel, 2,054 police and TSR personnel, and 139 voters from other categories.

Sen said those who could not vote during the EDV phase would be allowed to cast their votes on polling day, provided they were not deployed for election duty. Such voters can visit their respective polling stations to exercise their franchise.

On election preparedness, he said material distribution and checking would be conducted on November 25. More than 900 teams have been formed, with over 4,500 polling personnel expected to be deployed. The final number, however, will be confirmed on polling day depending on additional requirements.

The final randomisation of polling teams will take place on November 26, after which they will proceed to their respective polling stations.

On security arrangements, Sen said the Centre had approved 25 additional battalions of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the elections, with personnel already arriving in the state. Deployment of local BSF personnel has also begun, while the remaining forces from outside Tripura are expected to arrive by November 24.

Around 7,000 personnel from the state police and TSR will be deployed for election security, along with approximately 3,000 personnel from 39 companies of CAPF. This will take the total security deployment to around 10,000 personnel to ensure peaceful polling, he added.