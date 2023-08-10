Tripura is gearing up for crucial by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies of Sepahijala district, scheduled to take place on September 05. With around 95,074 registered voters set to exercise their franchise across 110 polling stations, security measures have been intensified to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The Dhanpur seat became vacant following the resignation of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, while the Boxanagar constituency was left without representation after the unfortunate demise of CPI (M)'s lawmaker Samsul Haque in July earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference, Punit Agarwal, Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted the election schedule set by the Election Commission of India. The notification of the bye-elections was made on August 10, with the last date for nominations being August 17 and withdrawal of candidatures by August 21. The election is slated for September 05, followed by the counting of votes on September 8.

Agarwal emphasized that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect within the entire Sepahijala District, governing the behavior of political parties, candidates, and others until the official declaration of results by the Returning Officer.

A total of 95,075 voters, including 48,110 males, 45,124 females, 160 service voters, 1217 voters above the age of 80, and 463 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, are expected to participate in the electoral process.

All polling stations will adhere to Election Commission of India norms, ensuring facilities such as ramps, separate entry and exit points, electricity, drinking water, and waiting sheds for voters. Special arrangements will also be made for senior citizens and physically disabled voters, following ECI guidelines.

The constituencies of Boxanagar and Dhanpur will have 51 and 59 polling stations respectively. To oversee the polling process, micro-observers will be deployed in all locations.

Highlighting security measures, CEO Punit Agarwal stated that a meeting was conducted with the Director General of Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and other security personnel. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel will be deployed as required. Given that both constituencies share an international border, Section 144 has been imposed in the areas, with BSF ramping up patrolling efforts to prevent infiltrations and unauthorized movements.