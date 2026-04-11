Over 9.6 lakh voters to decide fate of 173 candidates in Tripura district council polls for April 12

Polling officers have started reaching their polling stations along with EVMs and security personnel from this morning, as elections for 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held tomorrow (April 12).

Speaking about the election process, Secretary of the Tripura State Election Commission, Anurag Sen, said that the general election for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council is scheduled for tomorrow.

He added that from 8:00 AM today, returning officers began dispatching polling personnel, and in most areas and almost 100% dispersal has already been reported.

“They have collected EVMs and polling-related materials and have dispersed towards their respective polling centres. By this evening, all polling personnel will reach their stations along with security forces. Voting will begin at 7:00 AM tomorrow. We are hopeful that voters and political parties will cooperate to ensure the process concludes peacefully,” he said.

The official further stated that a total of 173 candidates will contest the election, including nominees from BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Tipra Motha, and IPFT.

He also informed that there are 9,62,547 registered voters who will cast their votes across 1,257 polling stations.

“For security purposes, adequate measures have been taken. Area domination and flag marches are being conducted. A total of 24 companies of CAPF have been deployed and have already reached the state. They will be stationed as per the rules,” he added.