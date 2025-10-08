Over 9.9 lakh families to benefit from Tripura’s festive free ration drive: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

The Tripura government has launched a free ration distribution program to ensure every household can celebrate Durga Puja and Diwali with joy.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury at Fair Price Shop No. 148 in Agartala on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Chowdhury announced that, similar to last year, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs will distribute 2 kg of wheat, 1 kg of sugar, and 500 grams of semolina (suji) to each ration card holder — free of cost.

“Across the state, there are about 9.9 lakh ration card holders. We have decided through a cabinet meeting to provide this festive gift to every family. Around Rs 7 crore will be spent for this initiative, entirely borne by the state government,” said Chowdhury.

He added that the program reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive celebrations.

“This gift is not just for the poor, but for everyone. Festivals unite us, and it is our responsibility to spread happiness among all citizens,” the Minister said, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for approving the scheme.

Last year, around 9.73 lakh ration cards were active in the state, with 9.25 lakh beneficiaries availing themselves of the festive ration distribution. This year, the number of cardholders has risen to 9.9 lakh, signaling wider coverage.

Minister Chowdhury concluded by expressing optimism that people across Tripura will receive the festive ration with warmth and joy, reinforcing the message of togetherness and equality during the celebrations.