Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of innocent tourists.

Expressing deep grief, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Dr. Saha called the attack a desperate attempt by terrorists to derail the growing peace and socio-economic development in the region. He linked the incident to frustration among extremist elements following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which he said had ushered in transformative progress in Jammu and Kashmir.



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“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K has witnessed a remarkable turnaround. The rise in tourism and improved law and order have unnerved terror outfits,” said Dr. Saha.

He described the attack as a cowardly effort to disrupt the region’s newfound harmony and prosperity. “These were innocent tourists—targeted in cold blood. The people of Tripura stand in solidarity with their families. Such barbarism will not go unanswered,” he asserted.

Dr. Saha expressed full confidence in the central leadership’s commitment to justice, stating that those behind the attack would be dealt with swiftly and sternly.