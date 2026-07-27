Pakistani woman gets 2-year jail term for illegal entry into India via Tripura

A court in Tripura's South District has sentenced a 65-year-old Pakistani woman to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 after convicting her of illegally entering India without valid travel documents.

The judgment was delivered by the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Sabroom, in connection with PRC (WP) 03/2026 arising out of Sabroom Police Station Case No. 32/2025.

The convict, identified as Louis Nighat Arther Bano alias Nigo alias Nigat Bano (65), wife of Md. Gul Faraj and a resident of Sheikhupora district in Pakistan, was found guilty under Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. Besides the two-year jail term, the court directed her to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which she will undergo an additional one month of simple imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the woman was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sabroom Railway Station on October 11, 2025, after she was found moving under suspicious circumstances.

During questioning, she allegedly gave multiple false identities before admitting that she was a Pakistani national who had entered India illegally without a valid passport or visa after escaping from a jail in Nepal.

Following the investigation, Inspector Apu Das of Sabroom Police Station filed a chargesheet on January 31, 2026, against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Immigration (Passengers) Act and the Foreigners Act.

After examining the evidence presented during the trial, the court found her guilty and sentenced her to two years of simple imprisonment along with the monetary penalty.