Partition was more than a geographical division, it changed millions of lives: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on August 14 said Partition was not merely a geographical division but a historic event that drastically changed the lives of millions of people.

Addressing a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme organised by the History Department of Swami Vivekananda College, Mohanpur, under West Tripura district, Nath said the occasion should serve as a reminder to strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony, humanity and brotherhood.

The Minister said the day should not only be about remembering the past but also about learning how division, hatred and hostility can destroy societies and affect generations.

He recalled the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and said that while Independence on August 15, 1947, marked the end of British rule, Partition brought immense suffering to millions.

Nath said many people lost their homes, ancestral properties and livelihoods overnight, while long-standing social, economic and cultural relationships were also disrupted.

He emphasised the importance of remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said that respecting the national flag also means honouring those who made supreme sacrifices for the country's freedom.

The Minister said Independence remains a moment of celebration, but Partition also represents a painful chapter in India's history that must be understood by future generations.

The programme was attended by Swami Vivekananda College Principal Monidip Roy, Paschim Tripura Zila Parishad member Joyalal Das, social worker Kartik Acharya, professors, teachers and students.

Students presented patriotic songs and dance performances, followed by the national anthem.