Patanjali Foods Limited has announced plans to establish a palm processing unit in Tripura, aiming to boost the cultivation of palm oil.

A press statement released by Patanjali Foods Limited said that the recent MoU of Tripura State Horticulture directorate with Yoga Guru Baba Ram Deb's Patanjali Foods Limited marks a significant milestone in increasing the production of palm oil in the state.

Under the National Mission on Edible Oil and Oil Palm, Patanjali Foods is targeting 1124 hectares for palm plantations in 2023-24 and 2024-25, of which an impressive 760 hectares have already been planted. The initiative is part of the government's larger aim to increase oil palm production in the state.

“Patanjali Foods Limited will also set up a palm processing unit in Tripura. For which land acquisition is going on. The Patanjali Tripura team is working tirelessly to ensure that the yoga guru can attend an event of the oil palm cultivation project in the state in the coming days”, the press release said.

It was also informed that Ashok Kumar Singh, North East Head, Patanjali Foods Limited, on October 16 paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Manik Saha at his official residence and discussed the future prospects of oil palm plantations and commercialisation.

“During the meeting he informed the Chief Minister about the opportunities which would improve the socio-economic condition of the farmers. Along with this, there are plans to establish a model oil palm nursery, model garden as well as neem tree cultivation on commercial basis in the state. Tripura's famous ginger turmeric has been started as a intercropping with oil palm. Along with this, Patanjali has expressed their desire to be involved in the process of cultivation and marketing of bamboo and other horticultural crops in the state”, the press statement added.